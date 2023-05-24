Fire at Brady Road landfill causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg

A view from the ground of tree debris at Brady Road landfill. (Mike Arsenault/CTV News.) A view from the ground of tree debris at Brady Road landfill. (Mike Arsenault/CTV News.)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island