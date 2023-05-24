Fire at Brady Road landfill causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg

A fire at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility that began on Tuesday evening is causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire around 5:15 p.m. Three large compost piles, which were about 90 metres long, 12 metres wide and four metres high, went up in flames.

According to the City of Winnipeg, fires involving deep piles of organic materials can burn for long periods and are typically dealt with by smothering them in soil. Usually, employees at the Brady Road landfill will smother the fires in soil, but due to high winds on Tuesday, the fire was causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg.

Over the span of seven hours, firefighters used a number of tactics to try and extinguish the fire and lessen the smoke. The WFPS Bison, wildland fire units, fire engine and a water tanker were all brought to the scene.

The firefighters’ efforts proved to be ineffective, so the decision was made to leave the fire to the Brady Road landfill employees. Fire crews returned to their stations so they could be available for critical emergencies.

Brady Road landfill employees are working to smother the fire; however, the blowing smoke will continue to be an issue until the fire is completely extinguished.

The WFPS will return to the scene if the fire worsens or spreads.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no one has been injured.