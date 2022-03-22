Fire at Winnipeg apartment complex sends two to hospital

Two people went to the hospital on Monday evening following a fire at a 15-storey apartment complex in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to an automatic alarm at the building in the 0 to 100 block of University Crescent just after 7 p.m. A second alarm then went out due to the potential risks of dealing with a high-rise structure, so the WFPS increased the number of crews and apparatus at the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a suite in the east tower.

Crews launched an interior attack, contained the fire to the suite it started in, and had it under control by 7:53 p.m.

Residents on the floor where the fire took place got out of the building before the WFPS arrived. The other residents also left the building or sheltered in place if it was safe to do so.

Paramedics assessed two people and took them to hospital in stable condition.

As a precautionary measure, Winnipeg Transit buses were sent to the scene to provide shelter to displaced residents.

Most people were able to go back to their suites once the building was ventilated. However, the City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services helped two residents find temporary accommodations.

Fire damage was contained to the suite where the fire started, though some suites and hallway areas sustained water damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.