Fire breaks out at Transcona-area school undergoing renovations: WFPS

Winnipeg -

Winnipeg crews spent part of Tuesday night battling a fire that broke out at a Transcona-area school that was under renovation.

The City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to Westview School at 600 Hoka Street at around 5 p.m.

Crews found smoke coming from the single-storey building, and launched an offensive attack.

They got the fire under control just before 7 p.m.

The city said preliminary observations suggested the fire was accidental and caused during renovations.

A damage estimate is not yet available, but the city said the building suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The River East Transcona School Division said the incident could impact school Wednesday, and asked parents and guardians to monitor their email for updates.