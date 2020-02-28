WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital after fire broke out in a Winnipeg apartment building Friday night.

The City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the 800-block of Main Street at Jarvis Avenue at 7:35 p.m.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the building.

The building was searched and firefighters helped bring two people outside to safety.

One of them was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire was found to be unattended cooking.

The City of Winnipeg is reminding people of the following safety strategies when cooking:

• Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.

• Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should always be kept away from the stovetop.

• Oil should always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire.