Fire closes down MPI service centre

    A Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) service centre is closed following an overnight fire.

    In a service advisory issued on Wednesday, the Crown corporation said the MPI Gateway Service Centre is closed until further notice.

    It notes that all scheduled appointments, including driving tests, adjusting and estimating services, are cancelled, and customers will be contacted to reschedule.

    All other customers can visit another MPI service centre location or an Autopac agent.

    Updates will be shared online as they become available.

