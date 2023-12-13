Fire forcing closure of section of Disraeli Freeway

A section of the Disraeli Freeway is closed on Wednesday morning due to a fire.

According to social media posts from the Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre, southbound Disraeli is closed between Lily Street/Logan Avenue and Main Street. Southbound traffic needs to divert onto Lily or Logan.

The posts add that northbound Main is also closed at Disraeli, with northbound traffic being diverted westbound onto Rupert Avenue or eastbound onto Disraeli.

Major delays are expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area.