WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Fire forcing closure of section of Disraeli Freeway

    A fire has closed a section of the Disraeli Freeway. (Source: X/Winnipeg TMC) A fire has closed a section of the Disraeli Freeway. (Source: X/Winnipeg TMC)

    A section of the Disraeli Freeway is closed on Wednesday morning due to a fire.

    According to social media posts from the Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre, southbound Disraeli is closed between Lily Street/Logan Avenue and Main Street. Southbound traffic needs to divert onto Lily or Logan.

    The posts add that northbound Main is also closed at Disraeli, with northbound traffic being diverted westbound onto Rupert Avenue or eastbound onto Disraeli.

    Major delays are expected and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News