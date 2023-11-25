Fire crews called to St. Boniface industrial area blaze

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a commercial building fire in an industrial part of St. Boniface.

Fire crews were called to the 0 to 100 block of Archibald Street around 6:24 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a fire in a single-storey industrial building.

Firefighters arrived to a well-involved blaze, with heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Once the exterior flames were knocked down, crews were able to enter the building to fully extinguish the fire. The fire was declared under control at 7:25 a.m.

Crews completed a search of the building, but no one was found inside. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.