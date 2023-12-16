Fire crews kept busy by two blazes: WFPS

WINNIPEG
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has a busy overnight, responding to a house fire Friday evening and another Saturday morning.

WFPS crews responded just after 9 p.m. Friday to reports of a fire in a single-family bungalow on Cardero Place in Tyndall Park.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found smoke in the house. Crews entered and fought the fire from the interior. It was quickly brought under control. 

Everyone got out of the home safely, and were assessed by on-scene paramedics. No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, caused by a malfunctioning bathroom exhaust fan.

Then, at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey home in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the structure. They fought the blaze from inside the house, declaring the fire under control at 9:15 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Neighbours were temporarily evacuated as a precaution but able to return to their homes afterwards. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

