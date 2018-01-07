

CTV Winnipeg





Emergency crews battled a house fire on Flora Avenue Sunday morning, they say was ‘well-involved’ when they arrived.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said six people left the home on their own and one person had to be rescued.

Deputy Chief Russ Drohomereski said while crews were battling the blaze a report came in that one person was still trapped inside.

“Crew changed to an offensive mode and were able to rescue that individual,” said the deputy chief.

Paramedics rushed the person to hospital. Officials said they didn’t know their condition but the person was conscious.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but officials say it appears the fire was on both the inside and outside of the home.

No damage estimate is available at this time.