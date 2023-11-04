Fire crews spend Saturday morning fighting Toronto Street blaze

Winnipeg fire crews were busy Saturday morning, spending nearly two hours fighting a blaze in the West End.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the call came in around 8:47 a.m. on Nov. 4, when firefighters rushed to a single-family bungalow in the 600 block of Toronto Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. They attacked the fire from inside the house, using a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool. The aerosol device generates a mist that expands to flood the space, helping to suppress flames and reduce temperatures in order to allow for safer access.

Despite the use of the tool, the fire had already spread extensively and firefighters were forced to exit the house and transition to an exterior, defensive fire attack.

Once the flames were knocked down, fire crews re-entered the house and put out the fire. The fire was declared under control at 10:44 a.m.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. Both neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

WFPS investigators believe the fire was accidental, caused by a malfunction in the furnace system.