Fire destroys grain elevator in Manitoba community

Residents near St. Jean Baptiste woke up to a dark column of smoke rising up into the fall sky Saturday morning.

An old grain elevator on Caron Street has burned down in the small southern Manitoba community. Emailers to CTV News have sent in photos and video of a completely destroyed structure.

One nearby resident said they were woken up by a fire alert at 4 a.m., and that people who live closer to the fire were evacuated.

Video posted to Facebook around 6 a.m. Saturday show volunteer firefighters tackling a well-involved blaze. The building looks to be a complete loss.

Eugene Fillion, chief of the town’s volunteer fire department has been on the ground since Saturday.

“My fire department came on scene with four members and they knew they couldn’t fight this fire,” he said, adding that the number quickly jumped to between 60 and 70 crew members from six neighbouring fire departments.

“I’ve been here for 38 years born and raised and this might be one of my biggest (fires). But the best part of it: nobody got hurt.”

FIllion says the grain elevator contained cattle feed. While the cause of the fire is undetermined, when speaking to the owners, Fillion learned the staff made sure everything was shut off properly before leaving the facility.

“Everything was done to code. Unfortunately, something kilned it up and caught on fire,” he says.

Crews are expected to stay on the scene until at least Monday night to sift through scorched debris and extinguish any potential flare ups.

- with files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk