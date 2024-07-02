'She's very scared': Cat found near Transcona explosion recovering

An injured cat found near a house explosion in Transcona is on the mend.

Audrey Barnabe, the Winnipeg Humane Society’s intake and animal care manager, said a cat with burns on her body was brought to them on Friday.

“She came in in a lot of pain,” said Burmabe. “She came with second-degree burns on all four paw pads. She had some singing of her whiskers and fur.”

The cat was found 400 metres away from where a Wednesday explosion levelled a house on Camrose Bay.

The Humane Society doesn’t believe the cat was in the house at the time of the explosion.

Burnabe said the cat needed hydrotherapy and her bandages frequently changed, along with antibiotics and an IV. Her treatment is expected to cost roughly $1,500.

“She’s very scared. Emotionally, she’s not doing the best.”

No identification was found on the cat, and, so far, no one has come to claim her.

The Humane Society has given her the name Matilda.

If Matilda’s treatment goes well and no one claims her, she will be up for adoption. Barnabe said there has already been interest in her.