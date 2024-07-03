Winnipeg police lay charges after child sexually assaulted on playground

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child that took place last month.

On Monday evening, officers arrested a man for a June 1 incident at a playground in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

According to police, the victim was at the playground with another child when they were approached by an unknown man. Police allege the man made sexually explicit comments and then grabbed one of the children and touched her in a sexual manner.

The child managed to break free, with both children running home and reporting the incident to an adult.

The investigation continued on Monday when officers responded to a report of a suspicious man asking to take a picture of a child at a park in the 500 block of King Street. A concerned adult followed the man and provided a description to police. The child was not harmed.

Officers believed this man was connected to the incident at the Flora Avenue playground.

Police found the suspect at a home in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue. He was taken into custody and turned over to the child abuse unit.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is in custody.