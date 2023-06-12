Fire in downtown bus shelter may cost $50K to replace: city

A fire inside a bus shelter in downtown Winnipeg has left behind a charred and melted shell – damage the city says could cost thousands of dollars to replace.

Winnipeg fire fighters were called to a blaze in a bus shelter near the intersection of Graham Avenue and Donald Street around 10:18 p.m. Sunday.

The city said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly with no injuries being reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The bus shelter, which is located across the street from the Millennium Library, was taped off Monday with portions of its roof melted from the flames.

Erin Madden, the communications officer with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, told CTV News the extent of the damage is still being assessed. However, Madden said it could cost around $50,000 if a full replacement is required.