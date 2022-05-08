Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displaced

A fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.

Around 1 a.m., crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a fire at converted residential dwelling in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews initially attacked the fire from the exterior before transitioning to an interior attack. The fire was declared under control just after 1:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and no one was hurt.

The City of Winnipeg brought in its emergency social services to help 11 displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

A converted residential dwelling is a home that was initially designed for use by one or two families but has been transformed to provide more than two suites.