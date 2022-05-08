Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displaced
A fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
Around 1 a.m., crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a fire at converted residential dwelling in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Crews initially attacked the fire from the exterior before transitioning to an interior attack. The fire was declared under control just after 1:30 a.m.
Everyone inside the home got out safely and no one was hurt.
The City of Winnipeg brought in its emergency social services to help 11 displaced residents find temporary accommodations.
A converted residential dwelling is a home that was initially designed for use by one or two families but has been transformed to provide more than two suites.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
Scores of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school where about 90 people were taking shelter in the basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out inside Mariupol's steel plant as Moscow's forces apparently raced to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
Search crews with dogs hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital Sunday for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
She was told to give up her daughter in 1942. They were just reunited in Toronto
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
60 mm of rain could be coming to Manitoba over the next week
A series of precipitation systems could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to Manitoba over the next five to seven days, with the chance of some areas getting even more than that.
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
Regina
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
‘Words were pouring out of me’: Sask. musician writes song about the prairie experience
Brent Vandermeulen was stuck at home during a snow storm when he was struck with inspiration.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon administration recommends pause in accepting naming submissions for city infrastructure
City of Saskatoon administration recommends a temporary pause in receiving new naming submissions for streets and other civic property.
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay students learn on film and TV sets from industry professionals
The cameras are capturing a winter wonderland in downtown Powassan, where Hideaway Pictures is shooting a Christmas film called 'The Christmas Farm.'
-
Unconscious impaired driver was slumped over the wheel on Hwy. 17, police say
A 37-year-old resident of Blind River has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint May 4 on Highway 17.
-
One person killed in workplace accident in Greater Sudbury
A 40-year-old City of Greater Sudbury employee has been killed while on duty at a winter salt and sand yard on Municipal Road 8 in Levack.
Edmonton
-
After pair of 6-goal wins, Oilers look to bury Kings
It's not a do-or-die situation for the Los Angeles Kings, but Sunday's Game 4 home clash with the Edmonton Oilers is very close to being that critical.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
Record-setting flight lands at EIA as part of sustainability challenge
As part of a challenge involving 17 airlines, a KLM flight powered by 39 per cent sustainable aviation fuel flew non-stop from Amsterdam to Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Toronto police investigating after several election signs defaced in Scarborough
Toronto police have launched an investigation after several election signs were found vandalized with hate graffiti in Scarborough.
-
She was told to give up her daughter in 1942. They were just reunited in Toronto
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
Calgary
-
Pavelski scores twice for Stars in 4-2 win over Flames to lead series
Joe Pavelski's first home playoff game for the Dallas Stars was a memorable one. The 37-year-old veteran scored both the equalizing and winning goals for the Stars in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames to a take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.
-
Buon viaggio! WestJet launches new direct flight from Calgary to Rome
It was nearly three years in the making, but hundreds of Calgarians are now enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of Rome, thanks to a new direct flight from WestJet.
-
'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
Montreal
-
'Making monsters of each other': Businesses fear impact of Quebec language law
As Quebec's contentious language law heads closer to adoption, the province's business community is growing increasingly anxious about what it could mean for their bottom line, with some companies considering leaving entirely.
-
Brush fire burns for hours in Montreal's east end
A brush fire burned for hours Sunday in the eastern end of Montreal, helped by warm, dry conditions and the wind.
-
Longtime Quebec Liberal Pierre Arcand leaves politics
The former interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), Pierre Arcand, is leaving political life.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
Strike shuts down Ottawa construction sites and gas prices inch towards $2: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Atlantic
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Nova Scotia man facing multiple charges involving firearms
A 23-year-old man is facing several charges involving firearms in connection to an incident of shots being fired at a home in Belliveau's Cove, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Three people arrested, shotgun seized in south Kitchener: WRPS
Three people were taken into custody and a loaded shotgun seized in south Kitchener on Sunday.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPS
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnight
Investigators confirm they have been called in after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
B.C. woman can keep 3 emotional support cats despite strata's single-pet rule: tribunal
A B.C. woman has won her fight to keep her three cats in her home -- where a by-law prohibits people from having more than one pet in their unit -- after a tribunal ruled the animals were necessary for emotional support
-
Mother goose nests safely outside Vancouver Convention Centre on Mother's Day
A soon-to-be mother goose will nest safely this Mother's Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.
Vancouver Island
-
Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after shooting in Sooke, B.C.
One man is in hospital and another has been arrested after a shooting in Sooke Saturday night.
-
First Nations hold floating protest to demand end to salmon farming in B.C.
Dozens of Indigenous protesters and their allies took to the water in Tofino Harbour on Saturday to demand that the federal government refuse to renew salmon farm licences on the B.C. coast next month.
-
Dog that fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island inspires foster family
The B.C. SPCA is highlighting Mother's Day by celebrating moms in all shapes and sizes, including Alice, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island.