WINNIPEG -- A fire Monday at a church in Carman, Man., is under investigation and RCMP said the circumstances surrounding it are suspicious.

Police were called to the church on 1st Street NW at around 6 a.m. and said the fire -- contained to a nursery room -- was put out by the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Pembina Valley at 204-822-4476 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.