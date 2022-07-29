Fire in Seven Oaks caused by electrical malfunction of computer equipment

A fire in Winnipeg’s Seven Oaks neighbourhood on Thursday was caused by the electrical malfunction of computer equipment, according to the City of Winnipeg.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire at a bungalow in the 200 block of Kilbride Avenue.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the house and launched an interior attack. Crews had the fire under control just before 10:40 a.m.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one got hurt.

According to the city, there are no damage estimates at this time.

Preliminary observations show the fire was an accident and caused by the electrical malfunction of computer equipment.

The city offers the following tips to reduce the risk of an electrical fire: