Fire in Seven Oaks caused by electrical malfunction of computer equipment
A fire in Winnipeg’s Seven Oaks neighbourhood on Thursday was caused by the electrical malfunction of computer equipment, according to the City of Winnipeg.
Around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire at a bungalow in the 200 block of Kilbride Avenue.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the house and launched an interior attack. Crews had the fire under control just before 10:40 a.m.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one got hurt.
According to the city, there are no damage estimates at this time.
Preliminary observations show the fire was an accident and caused by the electrical malfunction of computer equipment.
The city offers the following tips to reduce the risk of an electrical fire:
- Have a qualified electrician do your electrical work;
- Make sure electrical cords are not damaged, or running across doorways or under carpets;
- Remember that extension cords are intended for temporary use;
- Only plug one heat-producing appliance, such as a toaster or hair dryer, into a receptacle outlet at a time; and
- Plug major appliances, including refrigerators, stoves and air conditioners, directly into a wall receptacle outlet.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Crisis line gets double the number of calls for help after Pope's apology
People who provide mental health support across the country have been significantly busier helping those with trauma after Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for evil committed by members of the Catholic Church.
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Russia says shelling killed dozens of Ukrainian POWs
Russian-backed separatists said Friday that a Ukrainian attack with U.S.-supplied missiles on a separatist eastern region hit a prison and killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured in Mariupol. There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Ukraine.
Regina
-
Sask. arranges second flight to bring displaced Ukrainians to Regina
The same aircraft that brought displaced Ukrainians to Regina earlier this month is about to make a return flight carrying more people fleeing the Russian invasion.
-
'Let's develop it and see what happens': Sask. gem celebrates 10 year anniversary
While driving by on Highway 49, Stenen, Sask. isn’t visible to the naked eye, and may not look like much to those visiting the community — but inside the village lies a true Saskatchewan gem: Rawhides.
-
Riders shake up O-line again ahead of Lions matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released their depth chart Thursday ahead of this week’s game against the B.C. Lions. Logan Ferland will start at centre for the first time with Cody Fajardo at quarterback.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
'We have to remain hopeful': Walk held in honour of missing Saskatoon woman and son
Dozens of people took part in a walk to honour Dawn Walker and Vincent Jansen on Thursday morning, a mother and son who were reported missing on Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Conrad Houle, Tracks & Wheels founder, dies in Sudbury at 85
Sudbury businessman Conrad 'Conny' Houle died earlier this month at age 85. Houle passed away at Health Sciences North on July 18 with 'family by his side,' said his obituary.
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
-
Ontario COVID proof of vaccine mandate to be challenged in court
Ontario’s proof of vaccine mandate will be challenged in court, even though QR codes are no longer required.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has "clarified" part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
-
Crisis line gets double the number of calls for help after Pope's apology
People who provide mental health support across the country have been significantly busier helping those with trauma after Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for evil committed by members of the Catholic Church.
Toronto
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Two people injured after shooting, stabbing near Toronto's Rexdale mall
Two people have injuries after one was shot and the other was stabbed during an altercation in Etobicoke Thursday night.
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgarians find ways to stay cool as heat warning continues to grip much of Alberta
Anywhere there is a body of water or shade, that’s where many Calgarians gathered on very hot Thursday.
-
Farmers blast feds for 'uninformed' fertilizer emissions proposal
Farmers are fuming over a potential federal government plan to cut back on the amount of nitrogen Canada emits.
-
Fire advisory issued for Rocky View County
Rocky View County issued a fire advisory late Thursday afternoon for West Rocky View County that will remain in effect as long as the fire risk remains moderate.
Montreal
-
Quebec officials to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations remain steady
Public health officials in Quebec are expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation.
-
'Something hit the house': Beaconsfield, Que. home catches fire during powerful storm
A house in Beaconsfield, Que. caught on fire Thursday during a powerful storm in the Montreal region, with 60 firefighters and 19 vehicles deployed to battle the blaze.
-
Pope to hold two meetings with Indigenous groups as his six-day tour comes to an end
Pope Francis is set to end his six-day tour of Canada that he has called a pilgrimage of penance with meetings in Quebec City and Iqaluit.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
-
'The worst outbreak we've ever had': Three residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Barry's Bay long-term care home
Three residents at Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay, Ont. have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Atlantic
-
One person killed in house fire in Halifax area
A person has been killed in a house fire in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says crews responded to the fire on Moody Park Drive in Williamswood, N.S., around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifies
Nova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.
Kitchener
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
-
UW study points to burnout problems among esport players
A University of Waterloo study warns esports players could burn out, given there are currently no official training regulations. According to this study, some players are practicing 12-14 hours a day, 6 days a week.
Vancouver
-
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
-
Refugee with full ride UBC scholarship killed in Burnaby crash
Tributes are pouring in for two teens who lost their lives when a vehicle fleeing police collided with them.
-
Expect long weekend delays on the Coquihalla Highway to B.C. Interior
It's been eight months since an unprecedented atmospheric river washed away sections of the Coquihalla Highway connecting Metro Vancouver to the B.C. Interior.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found in water off Colwood, B.C., prompts police and coroner response
Police and the B.C. Coroners Service have closed a section of beach in Colwood, B.C., for an investigation Thursday.
-
Loaded shotgun found during Victoria road-rage investigation
A Victoria driver was arrested and later released after police found a loaded shotgun during a road-rage investigation early Thursday morning.
-
'Slap in the face': Salt Spring Island groups want B.C. speculation tax added to community
A coalition of Salt Spring Island community groups and businesses is calling on the B.C. government to add the community to its speculation and vacancy tax program.