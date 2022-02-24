Fire in Winnipeg duplex caused by cooking

A fire at a two-storey duplex in Winnipeg on Wednesday was caused accidentally by someone’s cooking.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire in the 200 block of Edelweiss Crescent around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a suite in the duplex and launched an interior attack of the fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, declaring it under control just after 5:45 p.m. Crews also thoroughly vented the suite.

One person inside the suite with the fire got out before crews arrived to the scene. Crews helped to temporarily evacuate two residents and five pets in a neighbouring suite out of precaution. No one was hurt.

The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services helped residents find temporary accommodations.

The suite with the fire sustained significant smoke damage, as well as some fire and water damage. There are no damage estimates at this time.

According to the city, this fire was accidental and caused by cooking. The city reminds people to heat oil slowly; not use water to put out an oil fire; stay in the kitchen while cooking; and remember that anything that can catch fire should be kept away from the stove.