WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Fire in Winnipeg forces Wednesday morning road closures

    The fire began around 8 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2024.
    A fire in Winnipeg’s Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has forced road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.

    The fire began around 8 p.m. on Tuesday at a warehouse in the 200 block of Jarvis Avenue.

    Images from the scene show a number of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service trucks in the area, as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze with aerial ladders. Heavy smoke and flames can also be seen coming from the building.

    Due to this fire, Jarvis is closed between Main Street and Schultz Street. Derby Street is also closed between Dufferin Avenue and Sutherland Avenue.

    Crews are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

