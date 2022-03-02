Fire in Winnipeg's West End prompts Wednesday morning road closures

A house in Winnipeg’s West End is destroyed due to an overnight fire that is forcing road closures in the area.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in a home in the 400 block of Young Street just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the house and began to attack the fire from inside the home. However, as conditions deteriorated, firefighters were forced to get out of the house and launch an exterior attack.

Everyone in the house got out safely before crews arrived. No one was hurt.

As of 6:15 a.m., crews were still on scene, using an aerial ladder and hose streams to extinguish the fire.

They are expected to remain on the scene throughout Wednesday morning.

Young Street is closed between Ellice and Sargent Avenues. Once crews finish their work and the roads reopen, drivers and pedestrians should still be cautious in the area as the water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions.

The City of Winnipeg notes that the cold temperatures are creating challenging conditions for the firefighters, as the surrounding area is covered in ice. Crews are being rotated in and out of operation to give them breaks from the cold.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and damage estimates are not available at this time; however, the house is likely a complete loss due to fire, smoke and water damage.

The city will monitor the area and apply sand and de-icing agents to the roads and sidewalks to reduce slipperiness.