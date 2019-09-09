A fire at a home on Agnes Street that extended to a number of neighbouring houses has caused tens of thousands in damage, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Fire crews were called to the well-involved garage fire just after 8:20 a.m. on Monday. District Chief 10 Steve Kumka said it extended to five neighbouring homes.

Kumka said crews initially had trouble getting to the fire as the fences were locked, but they were eventually able to extinguish it, though it caused $70,000 in damage.

The fire chief said the garage is a total loss and no one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation, and Kumka said he didn’t know if this was an opportunistic arson.

The fire chief said there was smoke damage inside the home and the occupants should be able to return shortly.