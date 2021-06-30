Advertisement
Fire on McGillivray Boulevard fills sky with smoke
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service emergency crews respond to a fire on McGillivray Avenue in Winnipeg on June 30, 2021. (Source: Jon Hendricks/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- A fire at a business on Winnipeg’s McGillivray Boulevard has sent clouds of smoke into the air on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire is at Pool Pros, a business on the boulevard, with employees saying the fire broke out at approximately 1:30 p.m. "It looks like the fire started in the back compound,” said Nick Bouche, an employee at the store. “Everybody got out safe but unfortunately the fire spread throughout the building."
Black smoke could be seen in the air as firefighters battled the blaze.
Bouche said there is no shortage of flammable materials at the business.
"I know the whole compound has a lot of wood,” he said. “The biggest worry is that inside, it's all chemicals because we're a pool company." McGillivray is closed in both directions. People are asked to avoid the area and use another route.
Bouche said he is happy that all employees got out of the building and there appears to be no injuries.
Winnipeg police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen