WINNIPEG -- A fire at a business on Winnipeg’s McGillivray Boulevard has sent clouds of smoke into the air on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at Pool Pros, a business on the boulevard, with employees saying the fire broke out at approximately 1:30 p.m. "It looks like the fire started in the back compound,” said Nick Bouche, an employee at the store. “Everybody got out safe but unfortunately the fire spread throughout the building."

Black smoke could be seen in the air as firefighters battled the blaze.

Bouche said there is no shortage of flammable materials at the business.

"I know the whole compound has a lot of wood,” he said. “The biggest worry is that inside, it's all chemicals because we're a pool company." McGillivray is closed in both directions. People are asked to avoid the area and use another route.

Bouche said he is happy that all employees got out of the building and there appears to be no injuries.

Winnipeg police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:

McGILLIVRAY CLOSURE

Closures remain in place as fire is being dealt with. Very large backups for northbound and southbound traffic in the area. Avoid the area and expect delays. #WPGtraffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/T4PAcxjfIO — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) June 30, 2021

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen