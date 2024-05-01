WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Police searching for missing Thompson teen

Sunshine Linklater, 18, is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP. Sunshine Linklater, 18, is shown in an undated photo provided by Manitoba RCMP.
Share

Thompson RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Police say Sunrise Linklater, 18, was reported missing from Thompson on Wednesday.

She has not been heard from since April 26, and family and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as five-foot-six, weighing 115 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be in the area of Thicket Portage.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News