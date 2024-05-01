Police searching for missing Thompson teen

Thompson RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Police say Sunrise Linklater, 18, was reported missing from Thompson on Wednesday.

She has not been heard from since April 26, and family and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as five-foot-six, weighing 115 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be in the area of Thicket Portage.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.