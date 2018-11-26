The Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner has determined a laptop computer caused a blaze that destroyed a southern Manitoba family’s home.

It happened southeast of Winnipeg near the community of Sundown, Man., which is about an hour and a half drive from the city.

Cattle ranchers Randy and Joyska Tkachyk were at church with their daughters, 8 and 11, in Steinbach last Wednesday night when they got a call from Randy’s mom, who lives nearby, saying that their home had burned to the ground.

When the couple got to their yard the 1100-square-foot bungalow Randy built himself 20 years ago, along with the 1800-square-foot addition the couple had been working on for the past year, had all been reduced to rubble.

“It was gone,” said Joyska. “There were still some flames but everything was gone.”

Fire investigators have ruled that a laptop computer overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials.

The Tkachyks said they weren’t aware of any issues with the computer but now look at the devices in a different light.

“Wow. That’s all,” said Randy. “That something like that could take away your memories.”

According to Health Canada’s website, rechargeable lithium ion batteries are common in laptop computers and can overheat and catch fire. The department says people should take precautions when the batteries are in use and when they’re being charged.

To reduce the risk of a fire, Health Canada recommends the following safety tips:

• Do not exceed the recommended charging time.

• Do not charge your device on soft surfaces, such as a couch or bed. Soft surfaces can trap heat around the battery.

• Use your battery charger in a place you can keep an eye on it in case it overheats.

• Use the charger that came with your device.

One of the family’s dogs died in the fire.

The RM of Piney’s fire department said crews got the call at around 8 p.m. but when firefighters got to the scene the home was already destroyed.

The family has insurance and says they plan to rebuild.