Fire that sent one person to hospital still under investigation, WFPS says

A house fire in Winnipeg’s Riverbend neighbourhood Tuesday night sent one person to hospital and forced the evacuation of some nearby homes.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Horrox Bay. Fire crews were able to extinguish the inferno but the home was left with significant damage.

Two people got out of the home before first responders arrived. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release the person taken to hospital was in stable condition.

A couple lived in the home, according to neighbours who reported hearing loud bangs.

"I heard a couple bangs and like a couple noises,” said Mitch Labuda, who lives two doors away. “I thought it was maybe people taking their garbage bins out."

Labuda was inside with his wife when neighbours knocked on their door and urged them to get out in case the fire spread.

He grabbed a warm jacket, pants and hurried outside.

He said several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

"I went quick. I went like in a second, out,” Labuda said. “I was scared the wind was going to go on the other side, was going to hit my side…all that smoke went on the other side."

Labuda estimates around 50 people stood on the street with the temperature hovering around -24 degrees Celsius as crews fought the flames.

Russ Drohomereski, a Deputy Chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said when crews arrived at 8:19 p.m. both the garage and house were on fire.

"They originally attacked with an exterior attack on the garage, hitting it with water from the exterior but then they ventured inside the structure to attack the fire that was in the home itself with an interior attack,” Drohomereski said.

They had it under control within an hour.

It was a job made more challenging by the frigid temperatures and ice that built up from the water used to extinguish the fire, Drohomereski said.

"Crews having to be cycled through because of the cold but also apparatus freezing up,” he added.

The cause is still under investigation.

Drohomereski couldn't speak to what if anything was in four large tanks observed outside the home or whether they played any role in the fire.

No neighbouring homes suffered serious damage.

Labuda's thinking of the people who were inside the home.

"We're going to see what happened,” he said. “I think everybody should help a little bit, you know."

No damage estimates are available at this time.

Residents impacted by evacuations were able to return to their homes Tuesday night.

To reduce the risk of fire, the deputy chief said you should have your furnace checked to ensure it's in proper working condition, if you have a real Christmas tree keep it watered regularly because it can be a fire hazard and check any extension cords to make sure they aren't damaged.