Firefighter injured in McPhillips restaurant blaze

A Winnipeg firefighter is recovering after a blaze at a McPhillips sushi restaurant Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service said the call came in around 5:48 a.m. on Oct. 28, when crews responded to a fire at a sushi restaurant in the 200 block of McPhillips Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an offensive fire attack and brought the flames under control by 6:32 a.m.

No one was found inside, but one firefighter was injured at the scene. He was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.