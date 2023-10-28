WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Firefighter injured in McPhillips restaurant blaze

    The Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service said the call came in around 5:48 a.m. on Oct. 28, when crews responded to a fire at a sushi restaurant in the 200 block of McPhillips Street. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) The Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service said the call came in around 5:48 a.m. on Oct. 28, when crews responded to a fire at a sushi restaurant in the 200 block of McPhillips Street. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

    A Winnipeg firefighter is recovering after a blaze at a McPhillips sushi restaurant Saturday morning.

    The Winnipeg Fire paramedic Service said the call came in around 5:48 a.m. on Oct. 28, when crews responded to a fire at a sushi restaurant in the 200 block of McPhillips Street.

    Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an offensive fire attack and brought the flames under control by 6:32 a.m.

    No one was found inside, but one firefighter was injured at the scene. He was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News