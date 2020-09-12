WINNIPEG -- Paramedics assessed a firefighter after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service put out a house fire in the North End Saturday morning.

According to WFPS, at 7:42 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction on Stella Avenue near Salter Street.

WFPS said when crews arrived at the house, they encountered smoke coming from the home and launched an offensive attack. The fire was declared under control at 9:06 a.m.

One firefighter was assessed on scene by paramedics, they did go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are currently available.