WINNIPEG -- Firefighters are battling a major fire at a Winnipeg apartment building under construction on Pembina Highway, which started overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in a 15-storey building in the 2500 block of Pembina Highway. The WFPS said a second alarm was called, increasing the number crew and equipment, due to the high risk of this type of fire.

Once on scene, firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Crews used a defensive attack, using aerial ladders to fight the fire from outside.

Firefighters also extinguished smaller fires around the building that had started as a result of falling debris.

As of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, crews continue to fight the fire and the WFPS said they expect to be on scene well into the day.

Two nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution, but residents have now returned to their homes.

Pembina Hwy was closed in both directions from Bison Drive to Dalhousie Drive, as crews continued to put out the fire.

Northbound Pembina is open now, but the city said drivers in the area should use extra caution as the water used to fight the fire has covered parts of the road and is now frozen.

