Winnipeg firefighters have had a busy twelve hours, battling two fires Friday night and another early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service say no one was injured in all three fires.

Ghent Cove Fire

The WFPS says crews responded to the first fire in a two-storey home in the 0-100 block of Ghent Cove around 9:45 p.m Friday.

Once on scene, crews battled heavy smoke and flames coming from the attached garage and extending into the eaves and attic on the home. Crews used both defensive and offensive approaches and were able to get the fire under control in under an hour.

One person who was in the home at the time of the fire, as well as two family dogs evacuated before crews arrived.

The WFPS continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

Manitoba Avenue Fire

An hour later, WFPS crews responded to the second fire in a vacant one-and-a-half storey house in the 400 Block of Manitoba Avenue around 10:50 p.m Friday.

Once on scene, crews used a defensive approach to knock down flames coming from the house. Firefighters then entered the house and used an offensive attack to get the fire under control just around 11:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Park West Drive Fire

Firefighters responded to a third fire in a condo building in the 300 block of Park West Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

After arriving on scene, firefighters discovered a fire on the balcony of one of the suites and were able to quickly get the blaze under control. The only person in the suite at the time of the fire was evacuated by crews and was not injured.

The WFPS believes the fire was accidentally caused by cigarette butt that was not properly disposed.

Firefighters and paramedics also fought a deadly fire at a north Winnipeg home Friday morning.