

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Two people were found dead after crews doused a house fire in north Winnipeg.

Fire crews and paramedics responded to the home on Selkirk Avenue near Arlington Street Friday morning and found heavy flames coming from the windows.

Two people in the home were able to get out before fire crews arrived.

They were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Once the fire was put out, crews found the two people who died inside.

The fire is still under investigation.