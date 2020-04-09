Firefighters respond to collision involving a city bus
CTV News Winnipeg Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 5:53PM CST
Firefighters respond to a collision involving a city bus Thursday afternoon (submitted photo: Diane Kashton)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services were called to a collision involving a city bus and multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Pembina Highway at 4:17 p.m.
Witnesses on the scene said at least two vehicles had been towed, and a city bus was on the sidewalk near a Shoppers Drug Mart.
A city spokesperson said no injuries were reported, and no one was transported to hospital.