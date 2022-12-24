Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.

Firefighters got the call at 11:34 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Crews arrived at the two-story house to find smoke coming from the building. They attacked the flames from inside and had the fire under control before noon.

Firefighters searched the house to make sure there was no one inside. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Roads have re-opened, but motorists are asked to drive carefully in the area as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions. The city said it will monitor conditions and apply sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as needed.