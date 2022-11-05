Firefighters save dog from Sinclair Street fire

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is investigating after a duplex fire in Garden City Friday night that caused significant damage.

Firefighters responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a single-storey duplex in the 3000 block of Sinclair Street.

Fire crews arrived to flames and smoke coming from the home. They attacked the fire from the outside until it was safe to go inside and continue their attack. The fire was declared under control at 10:48 p.m.

Everyone got out safely before crews arrived. Firefighters entered the home next door to help two people evacuate as a precaution. Paramedics assessed one person but they did not need hospitalization.

Firefighters found one dog and reunited it with its owners.