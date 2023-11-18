Firefighters take on Main Street, Pembina blazes
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has had a busy 12 hours, responding to two recent blazes on Pembina Highway and Main Street.
The first call came just after 7 p.m. Friday, when crews were called to a fire in a three-storey apartment block in the 1600 block of Pembina Highway.
Firefighters arrived to a building full of smoke, and tracked the fire to the laundry room. They attacked the flames, declaring them under control by 7:45 p.m.
Everyone got out of the building safely, no injuries were reported. Investigators believe the fire was accidental, caused by a dryer malfunction.
Twelve hours later, at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a seven-storey hotel in the 500 block of Main Street.
A WFPS spokesperson tells CTV News the fire happened at the McLaren Hotel, but was contained to a suite.
Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke in the building and quickly located the fire. It had been kept under control by the building’s sprinkler system, and firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the remaining hot spots.
Some occupants of the building self-evacuated, while others were able to shelter in place. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not available.
