Fireworks complaints down over Canada Day weekend: RCMP

The number of fireworks complaints Mounties responded to over the Canada Day long weekend dropped by nearly 50 per cent compared to the previous year.

Manitoba RCMP said officers typically get calls about fireworks on Canada Day long weekends. RCMP said this may include complaints about the sounds of gunshots heard, disturbing the peace, causing a disturbance and mischief.

This comes as demand for fireworks exploded this year. Mathieu Godin of Archangel Fireworks previously told CTV News the industry has seen a 30 per cent increase in new at-home customers. He said this year there were a lot of first-timers looking for displays they could take home or to the cabin.

Though demand for the booming displays was up, complaints about them were down.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine with the Manitoba RCMP told CTV News that officers responded to eight fireworks-related complaints from June 30 to July 2. She said this is a 47 per cent decrease from 2021 when officers responded to 15 fireworks-related complaints.

She said in both 2021 and 2022 there were no arrests or fines handed out as a result of the complaints, and no injuries were reported.

Winnipeg police did not have information immediately available about fireworks-related arrests, complaints or fines handed out this year.