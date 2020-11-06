WINNIPEG -- The death toll in Manitoba continues to climb, as health officials announced five new deaths.

One of the deaths is a woman in her 40s from the Northern Health Region. This is the first COVID-19 death reported by the province from that region.

The other deaths include a woman in her 60s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and three people from the Winnipeg Health Region, two men in their 90s, one connected to the Maples outbreak, and the other connected to the outbreak at the Victoria General Hospital. The last death was a woman in her 90s also linked to the Victoria General Hospital outbreak.

The number of deaths has climbed to 96.

Officials also announced 243 new cases of COVID-19, but added one previously announced case has been removed due to a data error, which means there has been a total of 242 cases.

The five-day test positivity rate is 9.1 per cent and there have been 7,419 cases of COVID since early March.

The new cases announced on Friday include:

17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern Health Region;

23 cases in the Northern Health Region;

15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

52 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region; and

136 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are 4,286 active cases and 3,037 people have recovered.

Officials said there are 161 people in hospital and 20 of those are in intensive care.

On Thursday, 2,212 tests were performed, bringing the total to 275,342 since early February.

WHO SHOULD GET TESTED?

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, said the province is trying to maintain the testing capacity and the best way to do so is only having symptomatic people being tested.

He added the resource of testing needs to be used appropriately.

"If you are asymptomatic, if you do not have symptoms of COVID, we do not want you presenting for testing," said Roussin. "Of course, if you have been advised to go for testing by public health, then certainly follow that advice."

Roussin also noted that if people were to show up for testing and they don't have symptoms, they could be turned away from testing sites.

Officials also said appointments wouldn't be booked for people who don't have symptoms unless directed by public health.

"We really need to focus on symptomatic people at this point," said Roussin.

Officials also noted a new medical clinic is now open for COVID-19 testing.

The Minor Illness and Injury Clinic, located in the parking lot of Red River College's Notre Dame Campus at 2055 Notre Dame Ave. in Winnipeg, will operate as a drive-thru testing site.

It will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

People can book an appointment at that location online.