First dogs seized from Winnipeg home are now available for adoption

Days after 68 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home due to inhumane conditions, some are ready to be adopted.

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) said five of the 68 dogs are ready to find new homes.

The dogs that are ready to be adopted are healthy and old enough to be made available the WHS said.

"I couldn't be prouder of our incredible team, everyone at Winnipeg Animal Services, and all of our partners who rallied to quickly provide medical care, grooming, and the love these animals needed to set them on their journey to a new life," said Jessica Miller, the CEO of WHS, in a news release.

Daphne Hee, the manager of adoptions at WHS, said the dogs are getting better.

"I think the moment they left that house, their lives (started getting) better," said Hee.

Two dogs rescued from a Winnipeg home are seen on May 23, 2024 at the Winnipeg Humane Society. The first five of 68 dogs seized from the home are now available for adoption. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

A number of the dogs still need to be spayed or neutered, with the WHS adding 11 more puppies have been born since the rescue, meaning it will be a number of weeks before the moms and babies are ready for adoption.

Hee said she doesn't think it will take long for the dogs to be adopted as WHS has already received several phone calls inquiring about the dogs' availability.

"I'm pretty confident that a lot of people will come forward and adopt them…we're taking down names if they know specifically who they want."

Hee added adoptions prices have been dropped for both adults and puppies to thank the community for the support they have received over the last week.

Those who are looking to provide a forever home for one of these dogs can visit the WHS website or call their adoption line at 204-892-2035.

A dog rescued from a Winnipeg home is seen on May 23, 2024 at the Winnipeg Humane Society. The first five of 68 dogs seized from the home are now available for adoption. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)