First-ever costume swap gives second life to Halloween attire

A Winnipeg non-profit is helping people prepare for the upcoming spooky season and giving new life to old costumes in an effort to help the planet.

Saturday marked the first-ever Halloween Costume Swap held at ArtsJunktion Winnipeg, 312 William Avenue. The event allowed people to trade in their old Halloween costumes for new ones, or even just pick up a used costume at no charge.

"We have been storing up costumes for a couple of weeks here in our depot and we were collecting them from community members who were dropping them off," said executive director Helga Jakobson.

Jakobson said they were approached with the idea by Fashion Revolution Winnipeg, a fashion activist group holding similar events across Canada. Country Coordinator Elise Epp said they started the event because Halloween can be very wasteful.

"Halloween costumes are often worn once and then ignored or thrown away and then they spend forever in a landfill," said Epp. "What we wanted to do is give those costumes another life and let someone else enjoy the costume."

Jakobson said people have been thrilled with the selection of used costumes.

"It's been uncanny the amount of costumes that match well with peoples desires. We had a young guy in who wanted a Robin Hood costume, and found one of all things," said Jakobson.

The event ran at ArtsJunktion from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found online.