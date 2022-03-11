First Nations man files complaint against Winnipeg police over alleged racial profiling

Junior Cochrane, a 41-year-old man from Peguis First Nation and an ambassador of the First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba (FNHSSM), said he was working on Feb. 3, in Winnipeg patrolling outside a hotel when he was stopped by police officers who asked what he was doing. Junior Cochrane, a 41-year-old man from Peguis First Nation and an ambassador of the First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba (FNHSSM), said he was working on Feb. 3, in Winnipeg patrolling outside a hotel when he was stopped by police officers who asked what he was doing.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island