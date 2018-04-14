

CTV Winnipeg





Diabetes Canada held its first Type 1 Diabetes Showcase in Winnipeg Saturday morning.

The event was held at Holiday Inn Winnipeg Airport – Polo Park. It aims to empower those living with the disease and teach new healthy living techniques.

The showcase was headlined by B.C. professor Dr. Tricia Tang and featured interactive presentations and a tradeshow featuring the latest diabetes technologies.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks and kills the beta cells of the pancreas. No, or very little, insulin is released into the body. As a result, sugar builds up in the blood instead of being used as energy.

About five to 10 per cent of people with diabetes have type 1 diabetes.