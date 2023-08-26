First West Nile Virus case of the year found in Manitoba

The Manitoba government has flagged the province's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.

The patient is in their 40s and lives in the Winnipeg health region.

The province said the person was brought to the hospital after experiencing neurological symptoms.

"They were most likely exposed to WNV sometime in late June to early July," said a news release.

The province said it's investigating three other possible cases of the virus. If they are confirmed, information about the cases will be posted on Manitoba Health’s WNVirus web page.

In 2022, Manitoba saw seven cases of the virus, five of which needed hospitalization.

This year, the province said it has found 45 mosquito pools infected with WNV, eight found in the last week.

Manitobans are reminded that weather conditions have been favourable for the type of mosquitoes what carry WNV. This, in addition to high trap counts means the risk of exposure to WNV is considered high.