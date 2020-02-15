Five in custody following armed robbery at Winkler Liquor Mart
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:49PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Five people are in custody following an alleged armed robbery at the Winkler Liquor Mart.
The Winkler Police Service said in a Facebook post four youth and one adult were taken into custody Saturday night. Police said the arrests were made after a brief pursuit with a stolen vehicle, following an armed robbery at the liquor store.
Police said more details are expected to be released on Monday.
Winkler is located about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.