WINNIPEG -- Five people are in custody following an alleged armed robbery at the Winkler Liquor Mart.

The Winkler Police Service said in a Facebook post four youth and one adult were taken into custody Saturday night. Police said the arrests were made after a brief pursuit with a stolen vehicle, following an armed robbery at the liquor store.

Police said more details are expected to be released on Monday.



Winkler is located about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.



