Five killed in three separate highway crashes since Friday: RCMP

RCMP in Manitoba say five people have died in three separate crashes on highways in the province since Friday.

According to Mounties, the first crash occurred on Friday at 1:35 p.m. in the RM of Yellowhead. Officers were called to a crash involving two semis on Highway 42 at Road 139 West.

The initial investigation found that the first semi was heading north on Road 139 and proceeded across Highway 42 when it was not safe to do so, hitting the second semi, which was travelling west.

The driver of the second semi, a 55-year-old man from Shoal Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene, and RCMP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 61-year-old man, had minor injuries.

The second crash took place in the RM of Ste. Anne on Highway 12 at Two Mile Road in the RM of Ste. Anne.

According to RCMP, officers from Steinbach responded to the crash at 10:10 p.m. Investigators say a car being driven south on Highway 12 collided with an SUV crossing the highway at Two Mile Road.

The driver of the SUV, a 71-year-old male, and the front passenger, a 69-year-old woman, both from the RM of Ste. Anne, were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the back of the vehicle, a 47-year-old woman from Saskatchewan, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first car, a 19-year-old man from Tyndall, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The final crash occurred Sunday in the RM of Springfield.

Beausejour RCMP was called to a crash on Highway 15, approximately three kilometres east of Anola, at 10:35 a.m.

According to investigators, a car being driven east went into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV heading west on Highway 15.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from the RM of Hanover, and a passenger, a 49-year-old man from Steinbach, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, an adult male, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RCMP said they weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) confirmed to CTV News that the two people who died in the crash were both correctional officers in the province.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic passing of two dedicated Correctional Officers and the serious injuries that has left another in hospital," the spokesperson said in an email.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen also offered condolences in a tweet Monday, saying, "Our hearts go out to family and coworkers."

The driver of the SUV, an adult male, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three crashes are under investigation by RCMP.