Five new names inscribed on the Manitoba Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving in West. St. Paul, Man. are set to be unveiled at a special remembrance ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Each name is a Manitoban who has lost their life in an impaired driving crash. The new names bring the total number of people inscribed on the moment to 75.

The ceremony, set to begin at 2 p.m., includes a candlelight vigil to recognize and honour the victims, and all who have been affected by impaired driving.

Gillian Phillips is the MADD Canada victim services manager for the western regions.

She said if the wet weather persists, the ceremony will be moved indoors, and names will be unveiled at the end of the ceremony. If the rain eases up, chairs will be placed outside by the monument.

“For those who have suffered a devastating and senseless loss due to impaired driving, the grief never goes away,” said Phillips.

“Our Memorial Monument and candlelight vigil offers them a safe place where they can honour their loved ones, alongside others who understand the kind of loss and pain they have experienced.”

Created in 2016, the monument is located outdoors at the Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery.

There are also surrounding memorial benches which give families and friends a place where they can remember and reflect on their loved ones.

Representatives from the provincial and municipal governments of West St. Paul, East St. Paul, RCMP D Division and Manitoba Public Insurance are expected to attend Sunday’s ceremony.