Five people charged in connection with inmate's death at Stony Mountain Institution
Five people have been charged months after an inmate was fatally assaulted at the Stony Mountain Institution.
Manitoba RCMP said officers with the Major Crimes Unit had been investigating the death of a 36-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell on January 1, 2022. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, and later died of his injuries on February 7, 2022.
On March 8, Mounties arrested Michael Simard, a 36-year-old from Ontario, and Brendin Swanson, a 36-year-old from Oakbank, Man. Both were charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.
Nearly 10 days later on March 17, RCMP officers arrested 35-year-old Tyler Boily of Thunder Bay, Ont., and charged him with party to the offence of second-degree murder.
On April 1, RCMP arrested 24-year-old Xavier Rattie of St. Malo, Man. and 24-year-old Brandon Ferguson of Winnipeg. Both men were charged with second-degree murder.
None of the charges against the five people have been proven in court. All five of them have been remanded back into custody.
Manitoba RCMP's major crimes service is continuing with the investigation.
