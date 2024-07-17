Five vehicles with zebra mussels stopped at Manitoba-Ontario border
Fisheries officers stopped five vehicles carrying zebra mussels at the Manitoba- Ontario border last month.
According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), officers conducted roadside inspections from June 21 to 23 as a way to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
During this period, officers stopped 398 vehicles that were travelling across the border while transporting watercraft.
Of these vehicles, 294 were transporting watercraft that were compliant with the clean, drain and dry requirements, while 104 were carrying non-compliant watercraft that failed the inspection. Five vehicles were found to be transporting zebra mussels.
Drivers carrying non-compliant equipment had them decontaminated.
DFO notes that zebra mussels reproduce quickly, have negative ecological impacts and can deteriorate infrastructure.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW From lifestyle changes to climate change, why some Canadians are delaying having children
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Traces of cyanide are found in the blood of Vietnamese and Americans found dead in a Bangkok hotel
Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a central Bangkok luxury hotel and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.
The stepped-up security around Trump is apparent, with agents walling him off from RNC crowds
Trump campaign officials declined to comment on the stepped-up security and how it might impact his interactions going forward.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Don Valley Parkway reopens after record-breaking rainfall, flooding in Toronto
The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.
opinion How to turn your hobbies into income during retirement
In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some simple steps retirees can take to use their pastimes to earn money.
Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn
Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams. Here's what you need to know.
JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president, will introduce himself to a national audience at the RNC
Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance will introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday as he addresses the Republican National Convention.
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES: Here are some of the food items featured at Queen City Ex
The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is just two weeks away, which means there will also be plenty of food options for people to try.
-
'I was so excited': Two boys act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot for a day
Thanks to a joint effort between the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP, and the Kids with Cancer Society, two boys were able to act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot in Regina for a day.
-
'We don’t install windows and doors': Contractors with similar name to fraudsters speak out
Two Regina-area contractors are speaking out on the impact a recent fraud case has had on their business.
Saskatoon
-
Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
-
Sask. government hires operator for Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
-
Humboldt Broncos welcome home Brayden Klimosko as new head coach, GM
The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.
Edmonton
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
-
-
Heat could hang over Alberta for 10 days, bringing highs up to 36 C
A heat warning has been issued for large parts of Alberta, where Environment Canada is warning daytime highs up to 36 C could linger for the next eight to 10 days.
Calgary
-
-
Contest to award ownership of Cardston, Alta., business closes
Those looking to win a small business in a small southern Alberta town will need to wait for a different opportunity after the owners of Cardston's Cobblestone Manor said they did not reach the goal in their contest.
-
50 water rescues in 2 weeks have Calgary first responders urging caution
It's only two weeks into July, but Calgary's first responders are putting out another safety warning after responding to roughly 50 water rescues this month alone.
Toronto
-
-
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding in Ontario
As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover.
-
Half of Ontarians support union’s goals in ongoing LCBO strike: poll
Fewer than one-third of Ontarians say they want the provincial government to intervene to end the 12-day strike at Ontario’s main liquor retailer, while about half are supportive of the striking union’s demands.
Ottawa
-
26-year-old dead after Orléans shooting
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
-
Man suffers serious injuries in ByWard Market stabbing
A man suffered serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in the ByWard Market.
-
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
Montreal
-
Quebec business owner says city not granting signage permit over concerns about English word
The owner of a Quebec-based party supply store is criticizing the City of Brossard for not issuing a signage permit due to concerns about the English word "party."
-
Old Montreal restaurant owner victim of break-in, worries about his neighbourhood
Youssef Shanab spent much of his Monday night at his restaurant in Old Montreal even though it wasn't even open.
-
Gunshots fired in Montreal North
Montreal police are investigating after at least two gunshots were fired in the borough of Montreal North.
Atlantic
-
Memorial, fundraisers launched for Wolfville, N.S., youth who died in flood
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
-
Heat warnings blanket the Maritimes Wednesday, humidex values expected to reach mid 30s
Heat warnings are in effect across all three Maritime provinces cautioning of very warm and humid conditions Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday.
-
Man in hospital after shooting in north end Halifax
Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting in the north end of the city.
Vancouver
-
-
As wildfires spark, B.C. prepares for other emergency situations as well
With the public's eyes on the soaring wildfire risk, British Columbia's emergency officials continue to monitor and prepare for other emergencies as well, staying in close contact with local governments.
-
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
N.L.
-
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
-
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy rain opens massive sinkhole in northern Ont.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Popular home lottery in Sudbury ending in 2025, Kinsmen announce
The Sudbury Kinsmen announced Tuesday that it’s ending its Showcase Sweepstakes, which offered a top prize of a new home.
-
Timmins suspects recorded unprovoked assault on their cellphones, police say
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
Barrie
-
R.O.P.E. Squad issues Canada-wide warrant for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
-
Homicide under investigation in Midland
Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway adjusting dam due to heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall has forced Trent-Severn Waterway management to adjust dam.
Kitchener
-
Second body recovered from Grand River after women seen struggling on the water
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. has ended as a second body has been recovered.
-
Standoff ends after barricaded man surrenders in Kitchener
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Heavy rainfall floods roads, trails and parks in Waterloo Region
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
London
-
Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County
Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.
-
OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Working CO detector alerts home occupants of leak
London fire is reminding the public to make sure all homes have working carbon monoxide detectors after an incident on Tuesday. Crews were called to a home on Deveron Crescent where occupants were waiting outside, as instructed.