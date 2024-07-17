Five vehicles with zebra mussels stopped at Manitoba-Ontario border

Fisheries officers stopped five vehicles carrying zebra mussels at the Manitoba- Ontario border last month.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), officers conducted roadside inspections from June 21 to 23 as a way to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

During this period, officers stopped 398 vehicles that were travelling across the border while transporting watercraft.

Of these vehicles, 294 were transporting watercraft that were compliant with the clean, drain and dry requirements, while 104 were carrying non-compliant watercraft that failed the inspection. Five vehicles were found to be transporting zebra mussels.

Drivers carrying non-compliant equipment had them decontaminated.

DFO notes that zebra mussels reproduce quickly, have negative ecological impacts and can deteriorate infrastructure.