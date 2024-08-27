Northern bus service shuttering its doors

People who depend on a northern Manitoba bus service to get around the province will soon need to find a new ride.

Mahihkan Bus Lines said in a statement posted on its website and social media it's stopping service Sept. 6.

In its statement, the bus line said the closure was due to challenging economic circumstances, market volatility, and inflation.

Its busses travelled to Winnipeg and six northern areas including The Pas, Swan River, and Dauphin.

Mahihkan transported both passengers and parcels.

Mahihkan Bus Lines is owned in cooperation with six northern First Nations.

CTV News has reached out to Mahihkan for comment.