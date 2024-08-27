Six separate theft-related incidents reported in one day at same Winnipeg 7-Eleven
The same Winnipeg 7-Eleven location was targeted by thieves multiple times over the weekend.
Winnipeg police told CTV News Winnipeg they responded to six separate theft-related incidents at the convenience store on Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said the incidents happened at different times of the day and involved different suspects.
No arrests in any of the thefts have been made, officers say.
The rash of incidents comes on the heels of news the convenience store chain is considering closing several locations due to rampant shoplifting and crime.
As CTV News Winnipeg first reported earlier this month, two Winnipeg city councillors say 7-Eleven officials told them in a meeting that 10 stores could be on the chopping block because of financial losses due to theft and crime.
Councillors Vivian Santos and Ross Eadie say most of the stores are in the North End, but there is also one in River Heights and one on Henderson Highway.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to 7-Eleven for comment on the incidents and is waiting to hear back.
- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele
