'Do what we need to do': Parents brace for back-to-school costs

As students prepare to head back to school, the high cost of living is hitting some families harder than before.

Parents are trying their best to buy the essentials, but others are turning to the community for a helping hand.

Christine Stacey and her six-year-old daughter Brianna are offering support for struggling families in the form of a backpack filled with school supplies.

“Every single backpack is different based on the age, the grade and the division,” Stacey said.

She started collecting donations for the backpack drive last year after she found it difficult to keep up with costs.

“I figured that if I was in need, other families are going to be in need,” said Stacey.

According to a survey by NerdWallet, 92 per cent of Canadian parents will back-to-school shop this year. Of those, 47 per cent expect to spend $500 or more.

In its own study, the Retail Council of Canada found the top spending categories this year to be stationery, clothing and books.

“There’s no question that households are feeling the pressure of inflation on their budgets and are increasingly mindful in the way that they are shopping for back-to-school needs this year,” said John Graham, government relations director for the prairie region of the Retail Council of Canada.

To help ease some of the pressure for low-income families, Community Education Development Association (CEDA) offers a Pathways to Education program that equips students with supplies, along with other resources offered throughout the year.

“The goal is to make sure the students have the basic needs so they are ready to go back to school,” said Pathways program director Elaine Dukuly. “That will help to motivate some of these students and reduce some of the financial difficulties or barriers for the family.”

For other families, the high costs are something they’ve come to expect.

“Back when our kids were younger, things were definitely a lot cheaper,” said Dwight Nahuliak, who had just finished shopping with his family. “My wife and I feel, when it comes to kids’ education, we just do what we need to do.”

Meantime, Stacey and Brianna say what the community needs to do is come together and support one another.

“It takes a village to raise children sometimes,” Stacey said. “And with every helping hand, we can make it possible.”

Stacey said she has a goal of filling 100 backpacks before the school year begins. She is also collecting donations for supplies over the next two weeks. Stacey said those looking to contact her can do so by email at schristine221@gmail.com.

Those who need additional support can register online with Pathways to Education.