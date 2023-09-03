Flags honour thousands of children battling cancer in Manitoba
A Winnipeg couple continues to honour the memory of their lost son while commemorating all children who have fought cancer in Manitoba with thousands of flags at The Forks.
Marco and Suzanne Suzio lost their son Madox at eight years old in 2014 to a rare form of brain cancer.
Realizing there were thousands of Manitoba families going through the same ordeal, the couple started Madox's Warriors, a non-profit charitable foundation to help fund research specifically into children's forms of cancer.
"While we were grieving we realized that we didn’t really have supports, and we didn’t want any other families going through that as well," said Suzanne.
Since then, the two have been holding fundraising and awareness events every year in Winnipeg. On Saturday they gathered with volunteers to plant 10,000 golden flags at The Forks in honour of every child who has had cancer in Manitoba.
"We have 10,000 flags…to represent all the kids who are fighting or who have fought, because we don't know the exact numbers," said Suzanne.
The gold colour is to symbolize pediatric cancer, which is often represented by gold ribbons.
Marco said their goal is to start conversations around what is traditionally an uncomfortable topic, to raise money for much-needed research, and to help other families cope with an emotionally taxing situation.
"It’s a recognition event for people to see the pictures of the children that have battled, or are currently battling cancer," he said. "And to have them be aware that children do get cancer, children do pass away."
Suzanne said families are grieving as soon as their child gets that first cancer diagnosis.
"It's taken away their normalcy," she said. "So these kids aren’t running around and playing, they're stuck in hospitals, they're stuck at home because they don't have the energy to play anymore."
Madox's Warriors is hosting a fundraising run on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Assiniboine Park. The event is superhero-themed in honour of Madox, who loved superheroes.
More than 200 participants are expected to take part in the 5k, 10k, or team events. More information can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins
Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe opened the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber by informing the court he intends to call 22 witnesses, including police and city representatives and former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson.
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Indonesia president holds meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss trade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo where the two leaders discussed trade and their growing partnership. Trudeau was welcomed officially to the president's palace where he was greeted by the Indonesian military's marching band.
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
Fan ejected from U.S. Open after German player said the man used 'famous Hitler phrase'
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
Jill Biden positive for COVID, U.S. President Biden tests negative: White House
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before President Joe Biden, who tested negative for the virus, is due to travel to a Group of 20 summit in India, the White House said on Monday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Yellowknife's essential workers return to the city, Justin Trudeau lands in Jakarta, a 'Freedom Convoy' trial starts today and Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Regina
-
As students head back to class Regina drivers are being reminded to obey school zones
Most kids are heading back to the classroom on Tuesday to begin a new school year in Regina and police are reminding drivers to be on the lookout and to obey school zone speed limits.
-
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins
Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe opened the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber by informing the court he intends to call 22 witnesses, including police and city representatives and former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson.
-
'A celebration of life, love': 1 year on, residents still grapple with legacy of James Smith massacre
On Monday, Chief Wally Burns expressed the complex emotions in James Smith Cree Nation one year after the mass stabbing event that gripped the community.
Saskatoon
-
'A celebration of life, love': 1 year on, residents still grapple with legacy of James Smith massacre
On Monday, Chief Wally Burns expressed the complex emotions in James Smith Cree Nation one year after the mass stabbing event that gripped the community.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
-
Riders' Pete Robertson gets one-game suspension for head-butting Bombers QB
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson has been slapped with a one-game suspension following a head-butting incident during the Labour Day Classic.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeking 9 months jail time for Sault man in Sudbury hit-and-run
The Crown is seeking a nine-month prison sentence for the Sault Ste. Marie driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Sudbury that killed a 36-year-old Laurentian University Master's student in February 2022.
-
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins
Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe opened the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber by informing the court he intends to call 22 witnesses, including police and city representatives and former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson.
-
Search for missing 57-year-old ATV rider in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
Edmonton
-
Residence closure near Edmonton university a 'shock'
An apartment residence near the University of Alberta has given its tenants a surprise: three months' notice of its closure.
-
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins
Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe opened the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber by informing the court he intends to call 22 witnesses, including police and city representatives and former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson.
-
Elks collapse in fourth quarter, lose Labour Day Classic to Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overtake the visiting Edmonton Elks 35-31 on Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
It could feel like 40 today as 'atypical' heat warnings issued for much of Ontario
It could feel like 40 this afternoon, as heat warnings remain in place for much of the province.
Calgary
-
E. Coli outbreak declared at 6 Calgary daycares, 5 other area sites
Alberta Health Services has declared an E. coli outbreak at six Calgary daycares and five other sites that share a central kitchen.
-
Thousands of students in Calgary and area head back to class
As summer winds down, tens of thousands of students in Calgary and surrounding communities are heading back to school.
-
'We hit it hard': Alberta First Nation's war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses
Plywood covers the doors and windows of several homes on the Blood Reserve, a vivid image of the southern Alberta First Nation's life-and-death battle with drug traffickers.
Montreal
-
Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Hot classrooms: Quebec education minister says school principals can manage it
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is putting his trust in school principals to manage the intense heat that is sweeping through many Quebec classrooms and could continue for several more days, according to Environment Canada, which has announced humidex values of 37 to 42.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
Ottawa
-
Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins
Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe opened the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber by informing the court he intends to call 22 witnesses, including police and city representatives and former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson.
-
Driver crashes '3/4 of the way' through Montreal Road motel
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver crashed into a motel on Montreal Road Monday night.
-
OPP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 417.
Atlantic
-
Missing 64-year-old boater found dead: N.S. RCMP
The missing 64-year-old man who was the subject of a two-day search along the Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S., has been found dead, RCMP said Monday evening.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
-
Cape Breton fiddler performs tribute tune written the night of Swissair disaster
Cape Breton fiddler Brenda Stubbert wrote a tune as a way of paying tribute to the 229 lives lost in the Swiss Air Flight 111 disaster and performed it on Sunday -- the 25th anniversary of the crash.
Kitchener
-
New 500-bed residence at University of Waterloo to prioritize Indigenous design principles
The university says the building will feature a community healing garden where medicine plants can be grown, gathering spaces equipped for smudging and areas for live-in Elders to meet with students.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
'I'm still blown away by it every day': How an Elora, Ont. woman saved her new boyfriend's life
An Elora couple not only share a close bond, they now share the same scar.
Vancouver
-
'It was hot, it was raging': Resident describes scene of church fire in Chilliwack
Residents in Chilliwack are seeking answers after a massive fire tore through one of the city’s churches on Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. students head back to school, drivers warned to slow down
Hundreds of thousands of students across British Columbia are heading back to school Tuesday.
-
'It's frustrating': Municipal links removed from B.C. community Facebook pages
The mayor of Princeton is voicing his frustration and concern after multiple municipal links were apparently removed from several community Facebook groups Friday and Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Collision between BC Transit bus and SUV at Victoria intersection caught on camera
Two people were taken to hospital after an SUV and a BC Transit bus collided in the middle of a busy intersection in Victoria.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Friday, police said.
-
Small B.C. athlete wins big at 2023 World Dwarf Games
An 11-year-old Vancouver Island athlete came home from the World Dwarf Games in Germany with seven medals. He humbly says there's nothing stopping any of us from achieving our goals, if we can just get out there and do it.